Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Paredes will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with a walk and six strikeouts while starting each of the past three contests. Though his ability to play three infield spots creates multiple pathways to playing time, the righty-hitting Paredes may settle into more of a short-side platoon role moving forward after the Rays reinstated the lefty-hitting Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
More News
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Returns to action Friday•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Goes deep twice; draws three walks•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Slugs 16th homer•