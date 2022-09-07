Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paredes will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with a walk and six strikeouts while starting each of the past three contests. Though his ability to play three infield spots creates multiple pathways to playing time, the righty-hitting Paredes may settle into more of a short-side platoon role moving forward after the Rays reinstated the lefty-hitting Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.