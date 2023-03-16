Yandy Diaz is expected to play primarily at first base in 2023, leaving Paredes with an opportunity to be the team's primary third baseman, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Though the Rays continue to boast impressive infield depth in both the majors and upper levels of the minors, the departure of Ji-Man Choi relieved some of the playing time jam. Paredes will seek to take advantage of the opportunity after posting 20 home runs, 48 runs scored and 45 RBI across 381 plate appearances with the Rays last season. However, he hasn't acquitted himself particularly well this spring, as he has gone only 5-for-26 with no extra-base hits combined between the World Baseball Classic and spring training contests.