Paredes went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Athletics.

Paredes has drawn only one start since being recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, though he entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. While he struck out in his initial plate appearance, Paredes redeemed himself with a two-RBI single in the following frame. There doesn't appear to be a consistent path to plate appearances for Paredes at this point, but he has collected two hits in first seven at-bats with the Rays.