Paredes went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 victory over the Dodgers.

Paredes opened the scoring Sunday with a first-inning RBI single. He'd add two more RBI with a double in the second before adding a solo homer off Phil Bickford in the fourth. Paredes has gone 17-for-49 with four home runs and 16 RBI in his last 15 games. He's now slashing .282/.354/.491 with eight homers, 37 RBI and 27 runs scored through 181 plate appearances this season.