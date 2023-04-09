Paredes went 1-for-3 with three RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.

Paredes has served as the team's primary third baseman through eight games this season, though he has ceded some at-bats to Taylor Walls against right-handed pitching. Paredes delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning of Saturday's game to get the Rays on the board, and he tallied his third RBI of the contest one frame later after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Through 27 plate appearances on the campaign, Paredes has two home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored while collecting eight total hits.