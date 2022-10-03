Paredes will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll stick in the lineup for the 11th time in 14 games while Yandy Diaz remains bothered by a sore left shoulder, an injury he aggravated in his return from an eight-game absence in Friday's win over the Astros. The Rays seem to be viewing Diaz as day-to-day as the team begins its final series of the regular season, so Paredes' hold on an everyday role could be tenuous.