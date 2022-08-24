Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The righty-hitting Paredes started in each of the previous five games, but three came with the opposition bringing lefties to the hill. Paredes' ability to play first base, third base and second base will allow him to receive occasional opportunities against right-handed pitching, but Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Taylor Walls and Brandon Lowe are the primary candidates to fill out the four infield spots in those matchups.