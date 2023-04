Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paredes will take a seat after he started in each of the previous three games while reaching base five times in 12 plate appearances during that stretch. Though Paredes is locked in as the Rays' primary third baseman, he's still expected to sit at least once or twice per week while manager Kevin Cash looks to keep utility man Taylor Walls and his hot bat involved.