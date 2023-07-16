Paredes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Royals.

Paredes finally got the Rays on the scoreboard after swatting a home run to kick things off in the eighth. He's now up to four home runs across seven games in July thus far and sits second on the team and fourth among AL third basemen with 17 total. The 24-year-old is setting career-best batting numbers this year while in a near-everyday role, slashing .261/.364/.504 with 30 extra-base hits, 56 RBI, 43 runs and a 33:55 BB:K in 309 plate appearances.