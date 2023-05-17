Paredes went 2-for-3 with two homers, a walk and 5 RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Mets.

Paredes put the Rays on the board with a three-run blast to left in the third inning. He would take Justin Verlander yard again his next time up in the fifth, this time a two-run shot to put his team up 6-0. The 24-year-old lifted his slash line to .289/.368/.492 with six homers, 28 RBI, 24 runs and a 9:24 BB:K over 144 plate appearances. He's turned it up especially as of late, as he's tallied eight hits and seven RBI while registering a 2:1 BB:K over his last five games.