Paredes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With 13 home runs in just 46 big-league games this season, Paredes has emerged as a surprising source of power for Tampa Bay and has stepped into an everyday role as a result. However, after going 1-for-12 with four strikeouts in the Rays' weekend series in Cincinnati, Paredes will get a day off to clear his head. The newly recalled Jonathan Aranda will pick up his second big-league start in place of Paredes, manning second base and batting out of the cleanup spot.