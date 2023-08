Paredes went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Paredes now has eight home runs through 20 games this month, including three in his last three contests. He's up to 21 long balls on the year, a new career high. Overall, the 24-year-old Paredes is slashing .258/.363/.516 with 63 RBI and 48 runs scored across 358 plate appearances this season.