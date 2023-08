Paredes went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over Miami.

Paredes tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning with an RBI single and later put the finishing touches on Tampa Bay's 11-2 victory with a ninth-inning, three-run blast. The 24-year-old infielder now owns a modest eight-game hitting streak, going 13-for-35 with four home runs, 12 RBI, nine runs and an impressive 1.192 OPS during that stretch.