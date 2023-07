Paredes underwent initial X-rays on Sunday that showed no fractures to his ribs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paredes exited Sunday's matchup against the Mariners following a collision at third base, and he's been diagnosed with left rib discomfort. It's encouraging that he doesn't appear to be dealing with structural damage, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies.