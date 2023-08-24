Paredes went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting cleanup against Austin Gomber, Paredes made good on the assignment by mashing a first-pitch fastball from the southpaw over the fence in left field to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, his 25th homer of the season. The 24-year-old infielder has heated up again -- after beginning August in a 5-for-34 (.147) rut, Paredes is batting .342 (13-for-38) with 10 RBI over his last eight games.