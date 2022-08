Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The righty-hitting Paredes should be a fixture in the Tampa Bay lineup versus lefty pitching moving forward, but his opportunities against right-handers are expected to take a hit after Tampa Bay brought Harold Ramirez back from the injured list Tuesday. Paredes is on the bench Wednesday for the third time in the past six contests.