Paredes went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Monday against the Rangers.

Paredes was in the lineup for the first time in three games and continued to showcase his ability to hit for power. Across his last six starts, Paredes has three home runs and two doubles while driving in six and scoring five runs. Though he hasn't been able to find a regular starting role in the absence of Brandon Lowe (back), it's possible that Paredes begins to pick up additional playing time over either Taylor Walls or Vidal Brujan -- both of whom have struggled at the plate of late.