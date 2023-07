Paredes was diagnosed with left rib discomfort after exiting Sunday's game against the Mariners, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Paredes was removed from Sunday's matchup immediately after a collision on the basepaths in the bottom of the third inning. He appeared to be in considerable pain following the incident, but it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. He'll have a day to rest before Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies.