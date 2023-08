Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Paredes broke through against Miles Mikolas in the seventh inning with a solo homer, tying the game 1-1. The 24-year-old Paredes now has 22 long balls on the year and five in his last 15 games. Overall, he's slashing .254/.362/.508 with 67 RBI and 51 runs scored across 384 plate appearances this season.