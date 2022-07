Paredes went 4-for-10 with a double, two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored while starting both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

By homering in both ends of the doubleheader, Paredes upped his total to 13 in just 40 games this season. Eight of those 13 home runs have come in Paredes' last 10 games. Paredes has a .916 OPS, and while it can be dangerous to go chasing hot streaks, this one should at least solidify his playing time for a stretch.