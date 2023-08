Paredes went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Paredes has struggled statistically in August, as he entered Wednesday's game having maintained just a .159 average across 44 at-bats in 12 games. He turned in his second multi-hit effort of the month, and he should continue to see better results as he's maintained a solid 19.6 percent strikeout rate in that same span. Even with the promotion of Curtis Mead, Paredes has maintained a near everyday role at third base.