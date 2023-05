Paredes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Taylor Walls will play third base and bat fifth versus the Yankees and right-hander Domingo German. Paredes enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2023 season but is slashing just .191/.261/.286 through 23 plate appearances so far in May. He has an overall .693 OPS against righties, compared to an .887 OPS against lefties.