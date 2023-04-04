site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Not in lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Paredes is absent from the Rays' lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Paredes clubbed his first home run of the season in Monday's win but finds himself riding the pine a day later. Tampa Bay is going with the slick-fielding Taylor Walls at third base.
