Rays' Isaac Paredes: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Paredes is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Paredes started in the last five games and went 2-for-13 with a homer, three runs, three RBI and five walks. Vidal Brujan will take over at the keystone and bat sixth Thursday.
