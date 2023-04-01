site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Paredes will be on the bench Saturday against Detroit, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Paredes was the No. 3 hitter and third baseman against his former team on Opening Day and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Taylor Walls will take over at the hot corner Saturday.
