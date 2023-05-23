site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Not starting Tuesday
Paredes isn't in the Rays' lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
The 24-year-old third baseman snapped a four-game hitless streak Monday and will now get a day off Tuesday. Taylor Walls will take over for Paredes at third base and bat sixth.
