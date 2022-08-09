Paredes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paredes will take a seat for the second time in four games while Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe pick up starts at first base and second base, respectively, closing off Paredes' primary paths to playing time. Though he closed the weekend with a pair of two-hit games, Paredes has generally struggled since the All-Star break, producing a .208/.291/.333 slash line with just one home run in 13 games.