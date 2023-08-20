Paredes went 3-for-6 with a home run, three total runs and four total RBI in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Angels on Saturday.

Paredes went hitless over four at-bats in a Game 1 loss, but he made up for it with a huge performance in Game 2. He knocked a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and followed that with a three-run blast in the sixth. This was the sixth time this season Paredes has driven in at least four runs in a contest, and he leads Tampa Bay with 76 RBI while tying for first with 24 long balls.