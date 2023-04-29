Paredes went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

After raking Lucas Giolito for a pair of two-baggers earlier in the game, Paredes played hero in the top of the ninth inning by crushing a 1-0 pitch from Kendall Graveman deep to left field. Paredes has three multi-hit performances in his last four games, and the streaky 24-year-old sports a .253/.326/.446 slash line through 92 plate appearances with four homers, 15 runs and 18 RBI. Few Tampa Bay position players have true everyday roles, but Paredes' work both at the plate and in the field has allowed him to start 21 of the Rays' 27 games to date.