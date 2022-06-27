Paredes went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

While making his fifth start in six games Sunday, Paredes continued his sizzling ways at the plate. Over those five starts, Paredes has produced an otherworldly 2.093 OPS and seven extra-base hits (five home runs and two doubles) in 21 plate appearances. Paredes' hot streak is likely enough for him to hold down a regular role in the Tampa Bay lineup for the time being, with the 23-year-old capable of filling in at first base, third base or second base.