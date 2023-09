Paredes went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-4 victory over the Mariners.

Paredes added an insurance run to the Rays' total on Friday night with a solo blast in the eighth inning. The homer was his 29th of the season and gave him his 89th RBI. Paredes is now slashing .253/.352/.502 over 430 at-bats on the season.