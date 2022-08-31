Paredes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paredes should have a clear path to a full-time role in the infield for at least the next week after Brandon Lowe (triceps) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, but he'll first have to overcome his own injury. The 23-year-old will be on the bench for a second straight contest due to the unspecified issue, which caused him to be scratched ahead of Tuesday's 7-2 win.