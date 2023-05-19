site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-isaac-paredes-sitting-out-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Paredes is absent from the Rays' lineup for Friday's game versus the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Taylor Walls will get the call at third base. Paredes has a .978 OPS this month and had a two-homer game earlier this week but has been on the bench two of the last five contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read