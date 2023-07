Paredes isn't in the Rays' lineup Saturday against Seattle.

The 24-year-old third baseman is 4-for-17 with an RBI and two runs scored over his last five games, and he'll get a breather Saturday. Yandy Diaz will shift to third base in Paredes' absence, moving Luke Raley to first base and allowing Harold Ramirez to serve as the Rays' designated hitter.