Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sitting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Paredes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Paredes is 4-for-22 over his past six contests and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Toronto. Taylor Walls will man the hot corner and bat sixth.
