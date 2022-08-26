Paredes went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer Thursday against the Angels.
After sitting Wednesday, Paredes returned to the lineup to hit fifth in the order and play second base with a lefty on the mound. He's started six of the team's last seven games, though four have come against southpaws. He took advantage of his opportunity Thursday, slugging his 16th homer of the season and second in his last three games. In the seven-game stretch during which his playing time has ticked up, Paredes is hitting .227/.320/.591 with three RBI and four runs scored.