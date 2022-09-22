Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Astros.
Paredes took Lance McCullers yard in the seventh inning to tally his 20th homer of the season. He's held a fairly regular role in the Rays' lineup since Brandon Lowe (back) has been sidelined, maintaining a .318 average with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored across his last nine starts spanning to Sept. 13. Though he's struggled to hit for a decent average, Paredes has a 127 wRC+ and .338 wOBA across 343 plate appearances on the campaign.