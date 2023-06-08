Paredes went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

His second-inning shot off Pablo Lopez looked like it might be the game's only offense until the final frame, but Paredes' biggest contribution to the outcome might have come on the defensive end. With Minnesota having tied the score in the top of the ninth and threatening to add more with the bases loaded and one out, the third baseman snared a scorching grounder down the line and started a slick inning-ending double play. He remains on pace for a career-best season at the plate, slashing .264/.350/.467 through 55 games with nine homers and 38 RBI, and Brandon Lowe's back injury has pushed Taylor Walls into a near-everyday role at second base -- leaving the hot corner in Paredes' capable hands.