Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Orioles.

Paredes launched his 13th homer of the season in the second inning off of Tyler Wells. He's in the midst of a nice seven-game stretch, during which he's gone 8-for-21 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and four runs scored. Paredes has benefitted from the absence of Brandon Lowe (back), as he's started 14 consecutive games at third base.