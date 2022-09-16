Paredes went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Paredes has become a regular in the Rays' lineup once again due to the absence of Brandon Lowe (back). He's collected at least one hit in each of his last three starts, and Thursday's performance was highlighted by a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning and an RBI single two frames later. Paredes now has 19 homers on the season while hitting .219/.302/.465 across 325 plate appearances.