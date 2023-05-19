site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Starting at third
RotoWire Staff
Paredes is starting at third base and batting sixth Friday against the Brewers.
Paredes saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end during Thursday's loss to the Mets, but with a .978 OPS in the month of May, he's hardly at risk of losing playing time anytime soon.
