Paredes went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Tigers.

Paredes collected his third multi-hit game in his last six starts. In that same span, he's also walked five times while tallying three homers, six RBI and five runs scored. Paredes has been a mainstay in the lineup this season -- deservedly so with his performance -- though he could begin to lose occasional starts due to the promotion of Curtis Mead.