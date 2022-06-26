Paredes will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even with Wander Franco (quadriceps) making his return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, the righty-hitting Paredes will stick in the lineup against Pirates right-hander Yoansy Contreras. After going 8-for-16 with five home runs and eight RBI across his previous four games, Paredes will pick up his fifth start in six contests. He looks like he could get a look in a near-everyday role for Tampa Bay while he continues to swing a hot bat.