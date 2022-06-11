Paredes went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Twins.

Getting the start at second base and batting sixth, Paredes got the Rays on the board in the second inning by taking Devin Smeltzer deep. The 23-year-old has started eight of the last 11 games with Brandon Lowe (back) and Wander Franco (quadriceps) sidelined and been productive, with Paredes slashing .208/.355/.542 over that stretch with two doubles, two of his five homers on the year and a 6:3 BB:K in 31 plate appearances.