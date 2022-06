Paredes went 3-for-3 with three home runs and four RBI Tuesday against the Yankees.

It was his first multi-hit game since May 30, and he is now hitting .200/.284/.600 with eight home runs over his last 65 at-bats. The Rays have dealt with several injuries to outfielders lately, and while Paredes plays the infield, he could see somewhat regular playing time in the short term if he can continue to make an impact offensively.