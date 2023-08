Paredes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Rockies.

Paredes notched his second consecutive three-hit performance, including an RBI double amidst an eighth-inning rally in which Tampa scored eight. The 24-year-old infielder has hit safely in six of the last seven games, batting .353 (12-for-34) with three doubles, one homer, nine RBI and five runs scored during that stretch.