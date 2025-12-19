The Rays acquired Melton and Anderson Brito from the Astros on Friday in a three-team trade that sent Mike Burrows to the Astros and Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery to the Pirates, Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Melton was one of Houston's top prospects, and the 25-year-old got his first taste of MLB action last season, appearing in 32 games for the Astros. The outfielder slashed .157/.234/.186 with one triple, seven RBI, seven runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 6:29 BB:K across 78 big-league plate appearances. He figures to initially slot into Tampa Bay's outfield mix behind Chandler Simpson, Cedric Mullins, Josh Lowe and potentially even Jake Fraley.