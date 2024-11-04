The Rays signed Waguespack to a one-year, $1.3 million contract extension with a $1.5 million club option for 2026 on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Waguespack, 31, missed much of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury, but during his time at Triple-A Durham he had a 32:5 K:BB over 22 innings. The right-hander finished the season healthy and should compete for an Opening Day roster spot, perhaps in a swingman role.