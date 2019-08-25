Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Back in action at Durham
Cronenworth is 2-for-12 with a double, a walk and two runs in the three games he's played for Triple-A Durham since returning from a stay on the 7-day injured list due to a hamstring strain.
The 25-year-old shortstop hasn't quite been able to regain the elite form he's been flashing for most of the season in his first three games since returning, but his timing is expected to be a bit off after spending just over a month on the shelf. Cronenworth still boasts a stellar .342/.432/.540 line across 366 plate appearances with the Bulls this season and could get his first taste of the big leagues when rosters expand in September.
