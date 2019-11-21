Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Contract selected
Cronenworth was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Wednesday.
This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. A legitimate two-way player, Cronenworth may function as an infielder and relief pitcher for the Rays. He can play all over the infield but is a shortstop by trade. On the mound he throws right-handed. Cronenworth hit .334/.429/.520 with 10 home runs and 12 steals in 88 games at Triple-A and should compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Back in action at Durham•
-
Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Nearing return to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Converting to two-way player•
-
Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Scorching hot at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Rakes in high-scoring loss•
-
Rays' Jake Cronenworth: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...