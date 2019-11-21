Play

Cronenworth was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. A legitimate two-way player, Cronenworth may function as an infielder and relief pitcher for the Rays. He can play all over the infield but is a shortstop by trade. On the mound he throws right-handed. Cronenworth hit .334/.429/.520 with 10 home runs and 12 steals in 88 games at Triple-A and should compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories